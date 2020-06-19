Why Klopp Was Afraid Of Coronavirus

Imagine putting all your energy into breaking a 30-year jinx that has long plagued you club and thankfully the results were going your way and you are now at a touching distance to achieve what many felt can best be dreamt.

Suddenly a disease or call it a virus comes from nowhere and what to wreak havoc on all you have done, that is more than enough reason to be fearful.

This perfectly explains the situation Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been in the past weeks.

The German coach said he was concerned the Premier League season would be ended prematurely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the table and on course for their first top-flight title since 1990, the season was stopped in March to the global COVID-19 pandemic and there were suggestions the campaign would end and potentially declared null and void.

However, football returned to England on Wednesday and Klopp said there were moments when he thought Liverpool may be denied the opportunity to win the title.

“I became worried in the moment when people started talking about null and void,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby with Everton. “I was like ‘wow’. That would have been really, really hard.”

But all that is behind now and Liverpool need two more wins to be crowned champions.

Manchester City’s win over Arsenal on Wednesday means Liverpool cannot mathematically seal the title on Sunday, but victory will put them just three points away from a first league trophy in 30 years.

