‘Why I retained Amosun’s last-minute appointees’

From Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

OGUN State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday said despite obvious flaws, his administration elected to uphold all appointments made by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in the twilight of that government. Rescinding such decisions would have been the ideal thing, the governor noted.

Abiodun added that his administration chose to retain the affected workers, lest a contrary action would be interpreted as vendetta against his predecessor.

The governor, who made this known while swearing – in new permanent secretaries, stressed that his administration remained committed to equity, fairness, justice and inclusiveness.

He said: “It is important to make public that we received with great commendations the report of the Review Committee on the Appointments and Recruitments made by the immediate past administration between February and May, 2019 in line with the resolution of the immediate past House of Assembly.

“Let me state that we very much agree with the recommendations of the Review Committee comprising eminent retired public servants, that many of the appointments and recruitments were fraught with non-adherence to the principles and laid-down traditions of the Public Service.

“But in line with our administrations commitment to equity, fairness, justice and inclusiveness, we will not engage in any action or policy that may be viewed as vendetta. Rather, we will call on all to continue to put in their best for service delivery to the people of Ogun State.

“As a result, despite some flaws, we have upheld all the appointments of Permanent Secretaries made in the twilight of the last administration. The appointment of these new Permanent Secretaries further strengthens the bureaucracy and the capacity to deliver on our promises.

“In the same vein, I hereby direct that the Civil Service Commission and the Office of the Head of Service to come up with modalities for the regularisation of those newly employed between the same period covered by the House of Assembly resolutions with a view to normalising their appointments.”

