Why I donated my allowance to COVID-19 fund, by corps member

A corps member serving in Anambra State, Ifere Samuel, has donated his April allowance to the state government to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ifere, a graduate of Sociology from the Ebonyi State University, made the donation with other corps members from Dunukofia and Aguata Local Government Areas who presented sanitisers, hand wash and 1,500 facemasks to the state.

Presenting the cash to the Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Afam Mbanefo, the corps member said the gesture was inspired by the federal lawmakers donating part of their monthly allowance towards fighting the scourge.

He said he was not bothered about how he would cope in the coming month, saying God had always been his source of sustenance.

He said: “My inspiration came from the day I read that federal lawmakers are donating half of their salaries to the Nigerian government in support of the fight against coronavirus.

“From then, I’ve been wishing if I have the means to do like them, but it came to me that I can start with the little I have. So I decided to donate my April allowance to Anambra State government to support the fight.

“I have been coping and I know that God is there. It is not the federal allowance that sustains me. It is God’s mercy. So I know I will cope,” he said.

Ifere said it was not the first time he was making such sacrifice having donated wall mirrors to his university for students’ use.

Also speaking, Anambra State Coordinator, NYSC, Kehinde Aremu said the donation was in recognition of the state’s hospitality which they felt was worth appreciating.

Responding, Mbanefo appreciated the corps members, saying the gesture was a clear demonstration that the scheme’s collaboration with the government was appreciated.

He particularly praised Ifere, praying God to replenish the source.

