Why I beheaded four-year-old nephew, by suspect

A 20-year old man, Uchechi Eze has shed light on why he beheaded his four-year old nephew, Chiemere Ezekiel with an axe in Ugamma village, Obosi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, who hails from Ezza Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, reportedly commited the crime taking a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspect said, “I didn’t know what my friend gave to me to eat and the thing turned me mad. I quickly ran away naked after killing the boy,” he said.

The suspect who denied having any issue with the victim’s mother, asked for mercy, promising not to be involved in such act again.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed said the suspect has been arrested.

He said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal investigation department (CID) for discreet investigation.

He said, “ Uchechi Eze, aged 20, of Ezza Local Government Area of Ebonyi State but resides at Ugamma village, Obosi used an axe and allegedly beheaded his nephew, one Chiemere Ezekiel ‘m’ aged four years, of Ugamma village, Obosi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The victim died on the spot and the suspect escaped to an unknown destination.

“Police operatives attached to Obosi Division visited the scene and took the victim to Unity Hospital Obosi where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor and his body was deposited at St. Edward Mortuary for autopsy while intensive manhunt of the suspect intensified.

“Following intelligence report, police detectives attached to Obosi division in conjunction with a vigilance group in the area arrested the culprit at a criminal hideout smoking substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“Suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime and the exhibit he used in perpetrating the dastardly act was also recovered in his possession.”