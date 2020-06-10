Categories
News

Why Hushpuppi And His Friend Woodbery Were Arrested In Dubai

Social media has been abuzz since news of the arrest of flamboyant Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi and his friend, Woodbery by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence and the International Police, last night in Dubai went public. 

The reason for their arrest has been revealed. According to reports, they were picked up on account of money laundering after some cases of fraud was linked to them.

 They allegedly were part of a Nigerian scam ring who stole $35million COVID-19 Stimulus cash through fraudulent unemployment benefits. Reports say they were implicated by the Secret Service. HushPuppi, Woodberry and others arrested are reportedly on their way to America.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
Trending Now!  PHOTOS: Five Confirmed Dead, Others Injured In Anambra Road Accident

Their properties have also been sealed with warrants. It would be recalled that in 2020, a similar raid by the FBI was made on Hushpuppi’s former friend, Dubai-based Nigerian billionaire Mompha who was also arrested for money laundering in Nigeria. 

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!