Why Ex-Super Eagles Striker Ighalo Is Trending On 31st Birthday

It is safe to say that Odion Ighalo is one of the most loved Nigerian players going by the accolades that has greeted the striker’s 31st birthday.

It’s not common to see a Nigerian player trending simply because it his birthday but Ighalo has shown that he has a place in the heart of most football fans and that explains why #IghaloFC has been high on Nigeria trends Tuesday morning.

Apart from the numerous fans sending their best wishes across the globe, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Manchester United are in the fore front of wishing the former Super Eagles striker a birthday.

The NFF wrote on their verified Twitter handle by acknowledging that Ighalo finished top scorer at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

“Happy birthday to Afcon 2019 top scorer, @ighalojude. Keep soaring, keep shining, and have a good one.”

And for the Red Devils they simply wrote : “Happy birthday to you, @IghaloJude

Famous for his favour over labour quote, Ighalo started his career at Nigerian clubs Prime and Julius Berger before he moved to Norwegian club Lyn in 2007.

A year later, Ighalo was signed by Italian club Udinese, spending most of his tenure on two separate loan spells with Spanish club Granada.

In 2014, he signed for Championship club Watford and was integral in the club’s promotion to the Premier League in the 2014–15 season.

In January 2017, Ighalo joined Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for a reported £20 million, before moving to Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

And in January 2020, Ighalo returned to the Premier League, joining United on loan until the end of the 2019–20 season.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 2015 earned 35 caps scored 16 goals before calling it quit with the team after the 2019 AFCON.

There are insinuations that Ighalo is considering a return to the national team.

FCNAija wishes Ighalo a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

