‘Why China seems to be evicting Nigerians’

Victor Oluwasegun and Tony Akowe, Abuja

THE Chairperson, House Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has said she has conducted an independent investigation regarding the current trending reports on the situation of Nigerians in China.

Her conclusion is that Nigerians are reacting to incomplete news, due to lack of awareness of the rules and regulations of China.

According to the panel chair, her investigation was necessitated by the videos and commentary by Nigerians on the social media.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada on Monday, Akande-Sadipe enumerated the results of the investigation as follow:

“On arrival in China, the first document that you are asked to sign and confirm is the landing card. This card clearly states that if you are not staying at a hotel, you are to go to the nearest police station and register your place of accommodation. Hotels are mandated to do this registration on behalf of guests.

“Also, aware that; most visitors without a residence permit do not understand this instruction, and in addition, to save on the cost of hotel accommodation, they take up accommodation at apartments or hostels, many of which are unauthorised and unregistered businesses.

“Unfortunately, with the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, all those that never registered at the local police station are being evicted by the operators of these facilities for fear of sanctions from their government.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

