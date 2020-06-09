Why Chelsea Is Willing To Sell Both Jorginho And Kante

While reports have been rife about Chelsea willing to sell the duo of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, what has not been clear is the reasoning behind it, given how important both players are to the Blues.

While neither has had a compelling run during the current season, they nonetheless remain key elements in Frank Lampard’s side but have been surprisingly been linked with moves awy from the club and the reason for that may now have been revealed.

Chelsea have already completed the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, while Timo Werner is expected to be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

However, given the global financial crunch caused by the coronavirus, Lampard would need to sell before he can bring in more players and Jorginho and Kante have both been mentioned as possible names to be sacrificed.

Lampard appears more determined than ever to bolster his ranks over the coming months. Chelsea believe they have lost ground on their rivals due to last summer’s transfer ban.

A rough total of £90m is likely to be spent on securing their first two targets, and Lampard may have to give the green light for several first-team stars to be shown the exit door.

The emergence of starlet Billy Gilmour, coupled with Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s return to full fitness, may allow Lampard to undertake a culling.

It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain may turn their long-standing interest in 29-year-old Kante into a concrete offer.

And Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is also reportedly hopeful of reuniting with Jorginho for what would be a third time.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are keen to recruit a young winger to replace Willian and Pedro – who are expected to leave the club at the end of the rescheduled season.

It is understood that the 20-year-old is at the top of Chelsea’s wish list, although a host of other European clubs are also interested in a swoop that is likely to set them back more than £75m.

