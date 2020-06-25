Why Bride Price Should Be Scrapped – Actress Toni Tones

Media personality and Nollywood actress, Gbemi Anthonia Adefuye, aka Toni Tones, has called for the scrapping of bride price.

She said this should be done because women are not properties and are not meant to be sold. “Scrap bride price culture. Women are not property to be and sold.” she tweeted.

It could be recalled that in the same vein, a Nigerian feminist, Rene Ahmed, who was once married, said that no one will pay her bride price ever again. The 36-year-old divorcee said if she decides to marry again, that she will pay the man’s bride price if he pays hers.

According to her, bride price is totally unnecessary and it should be illegal.

