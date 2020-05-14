WHO Opens Up On Madagascar Herbal Potion That Cures Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has accepted to scientifically test Madagascar’s herbal remedy said to cure coronavirus.

DPA reports that WHO Africa Director, Matshidiso Moeti stated this on Thursday.“We have offered to support the design of a study to look into this product,” Moeti said.

Moeti disclosed that WHO officials had met with the Madagascan leadership to discuss under which conditions such a study could take place. The body said it was determined to test the efficacy of the product.“We are not discouraging the product but we would like for it to be tried out. So when we are (making it broadly available), it’s based on some evidence,”

Matshidiso said. Madagascar’s medication called “COVID Organics” was prepared by the Malagasy Institute for Applied Research. It is made out of artemisia, a plant cultivated on the Indian Ocean island. President Andry Rajoelina announced that the remedy already cured some Madagascans of COVID-19.

“This plant strengthens immunity and protects against numerous viruses and fever and especially lung diseases,”Rajoelina said. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government is in the process of taking delivery of the herbal concoction.

