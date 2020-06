(FILES) This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows an engineer taking samples of monkey kidney cells as he make tests on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus inside the Cells Culture Room laboratory at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. – China has mobilised its army and fast-tracked tests in the global race to find a coronavirus vaccine, and is involved in several of the dozen or so international clinical trials currently under way. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-China-vaccines,FOCUS by Ludovic EHRET

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it expected coronavirus cases to hit 10 million worldwide in the next week, as it warned the virus was yet to peak in the Americas.

“We expect to reach a total of 10 million cases in the next week,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

-AFP

