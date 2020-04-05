Which Antiseptic? Detol or Zylol

With an increase in the need to stay safe, even as the world is faced with coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it is only fair that we focus on the best liquid antiseptics we identified for use during this period and beyond. Several recent studies suggest that health experts and scientists believe that adding antiseptic to bathwater is not so ideal. They claim this concept is a myth only used in marketing by several antiseptic liquid and soap brands. The truth is the routine use of antiseptic liquids especially if more than one or two capfuls are added to a bucket of bathing water is more dangerous than helpful to the skin, particularly the female genital area. Feedback from several persons reveals that some antiseptics can cause chemical burns or severe irritation if applied to the skin without being diluted in water to the right amount. Many other liquid antiseptics even upon dilution can cause skin irritation if they are left on the skin for a long time. A condition fondly referred to as irritant contact dermatitis.

Antiseptics are antimicrobial substances that are applied to living tissue to reduce the possibility of infection. Generally, antiseptics are commonly sold over-the-counter (OTC) for home use, in hospitals and other medical settings, to reduce the risk of infection during surgery and other procedures. Antiseptics are often used interchangeably with disinfectants. However, there is a difference. While antiseptics are applied to the body, disinfectants are applied to nonliving surfaces, such as countertops and handrails. Dettol and Zylol are two leading brands that have been formulated specially to serve the purpose of both antiseptic and disinfectant. This is so because both products contain appropriate amounts of biocides than other antiseptic liquids available in the market.

Chemically, both Dettol and Zylol belong to the phenolic releasing agent group. Hoever the difference lies in purity test signified by the length of time it takes to kill bacteria and fungi. According to scientific research on thirteen (13) disinfectants in the country, it takes approximately 30seconds for Zylol to accomplish this. The chemical inhibiting properties that is its main active ingredient, Dichlorometaxylenol has double the bacteria and fungi destroying capacity in Chloroxylenol which is the active ingredient in Dettol.

Zylol’s active ingredients – Dichlorometaxylenol and Terpineol, is the leverage it has for controlling fungal infections of the skin. The concentration of these active ingredients, 2.5% and 10% weight concentrations per volume (w/v) respectively is very appropriate for liquid antiseptics. This shows that the chemical composition of Zylol is far stronger to tackle skin infections and irritations like acne, eczema, ringworm, rashes dandruff and, skin redness. There is no known side-effect for this product.

• Dettol is manufactured by Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited.

• Dettol is a safe antiseptic that protects against germs for families and in medical settings.

• Specifically, it is suitable for first aid, bathing, wound cleaning, domestic cleaning, and laundry.

• The product is available in the following sizes: 15ml, 75ml, 125ml, 165ml, 250ml, 500ml, 750ml, 1L and 2L.

• Dettol Antiseptic-Disinfectant also has an aloe vera variant.

• Dettol is formulated with chloroxylenol B.PC. 4.8% w/v, Oleum Pini Aromaticum, isopropyl Alcohol, Sapo Vegetalis, Saccharum Ustum q.s., Aqua.

• Chloroxylenol is a mild skin irritant and, may trigger allergic reactions in some individuals. It is also less effective than some other available agents, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

• Several customers mentioned that the product retail price is fairly higher than many equivalents. For instance, 250ml size is sold at N600 in many stores.

• The product’s expiration period is 3 years, which is ideal for antiseptics and disinfectants.

Zylol Antiseptic – Disinfectant.

• Zylol Antiseptic and Disinfectant is manufactured by Morison Industries Plc.

• It is very effective for keeping your family and environment germ-free.

• Zylol Antiseptic and Disinfectant can be used for cuts, bites and surface injuries, dandruff, personal hygiene, household use, laundry and, in medical settings.

• Its main active ingredients are Dichlorometaxylenol 2.5% w/v and Terpineol 10% w/v.

• Dichlorometaxylenol has double the capacity of what is obtainable in other known liquid antiseptics in the country. This makes it naturally stronger than all other brands.

• A customer who uses the product mentioned that on the product’s package, are clear directions on how it is to be used for the different functions it performs, including the proportion of the liquid that is to be diluted in water. This is very unique about Zylol.

• It comes in three economic sizes: 125ml, 250ml, and 4litre.

• The 125ml size is being sold at N240, while a unit of the 250ml and 4litre size goes for N400 and N3,950 respectively. Additionally, there are 36 units in a pack of Zylol’s 125ml and 250ml size equivalents, and 4 units in a pack of Zylol’s 4-litre size.

• Available in retail stores, malls and traditional markets across the country.

• Zylol Antiseptic-Disinfectant production to expiration period is 3 years.

