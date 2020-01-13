When She Promises To Come Over But Refuses To Show Up, What Would You Do?

You invite a girl to come over, she promises you.

Because of her, you quickly arrange your house, clean everywhere, wash your toilet clean, lay your bed and spray airfreshner.

You even down a bottle of alomo bitters and all sorts of concoction just in case.

The time for her to come is here as you agreed and well you decided to give her about an hour or so maybe she’ll show up but she doesn’t.

You call her phone to ask her whatsup, she’s not picking, some will even switch off their phone.

Pls if you know you wouldn’t come, you shouldn’t have made the promise.

It’s nothing but wickedness.

If You Were The Guy, What Will You Do?

Comments Below.

