What you probably didn’t know about Imo Gov-elect Uzodinma

By Praise Olowe

Senator Hope Uzodinma was declared Imo Governor on January 14, 2020.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, led a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court that sacked Emeka Ihedioha and declared Uzodinma as governor.

Here are things to know about him:

* He was elected Senator for the Orlu (Imo West) constituency of Imo State in the April 2011.

* He is 61 years old having been born on 12 December, 1958

* He is married to Chioma Ikeaka and they are blessed with two daughters Sophie Nkem Uzodinma, Sandra Nkechi Uzodinma

*Uzodinma obtained his O’Level results at Mgbidi Secondary School, Oru West in 1982. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies and an Advanced Diploma in Transport Studies. He has an Honorary Doctorate degree from Imo State University and a Fellow of the College of Agriculture, Umuagwo.

*Uzodinma won the PDP primary for the Imo West Senatorial race on 9 January 2011, gaining 2,147 votes while the incumbent Senator Osita Izunaso came second with 891 votes.

*However, on 5 February 2011 a Federal High court declared that Izunaso was the candidate of the party for the senatorial seat since Uzodinma had not been cleared by the PDP’s electoral panel headed by Orji Nwafor-Orizu. It seems that Nwafor-Orizu had been influenced by the December 2010 petition.

Read Also; Uzodinma orders banks to freeze Imo accounts

*The judge ordered the PDP to submit Izunaso’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate who had received the most votes among those qualified to run. A Court of Appeal issued a stay of execution on 17 March 2011 while the case was being decided, leaving Uzodinma free to campaign.

*On 5 April 2011 the Court of Appeal upheld the 5 February high court judgement and declared that Uzodinma was not qualified to run and should not represent himself as a candidate. Uzodinma appealed this decision with the Supreme Court.

I*n the 9 April 2011 elections, Uzodinma received 85,042 votes, ahead of former Imo Governor Achike Udenwa of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) with 64,228 votes and Rajis Okpalan Benedicta of the All Progressives Grand Alliance with 57,110 votes.

*On 5 May 2011 the Supreme Court overturned the earlier decisions and declared that Uzodinma was the valid candidate and therefore had been elected The decision was influenced by the minutes of a 5 January 2011 meeting of the PDP’s National Working Committee that was attached to the April appeal to the Supreme Court.

*The meeting had overruled Nwafor-Orizu’s decision to disqualify Uzodinma and rejected the December 2010 petition, saying “there was no evidence that Chief Hope Uzodinma has been convicted for murder, armed-robbery, obtaining money by false pretense and or for bankruptcy”.

Source: Wikipedia

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...