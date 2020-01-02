What Wizkid Told Me About Rema – Singer, Skales Reveals

Nigerian Singer, Skales whose real name is Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, has revealed what Wizkid told him about Mavin rising star, Rema.

Skales speaking on Rema’s Influence in music and making a lasting impression, revealed that Wizkid believes the Mavin Singer is a star and was going to last in the industry.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “I remember me telling Wizkid that I hope Rema is going last and told me he’s had some of his stuff and the boy is a star.

“Rema win win win I’m a fan !! Edo boys for life.”

