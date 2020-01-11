WHAT SHOULD I DO? My Fiancée Wants To Abort My Unborn Child Because Of Nursing Council Exam

Posted as sent.

Please I need your advice.

I am 31 years and my fiancee is 29 years and we have been dating for the past four years.

She discovered that she’s pregnant on new year’s eve.

We discussed the issue throughout the new year and we agreed to keep the pregnancy that she’s going to write her nursing Council exam later.

I told her that she should give me some time so that I can go and discuss with my parents and organize introduction then do the engagement in a little way but she said her mom won’t be happy with her that she needs to do big wedding because she’s the first child of her mom.

She later told me that she’s going to inform her parents before taking any step.

To my surprise she called me this evening that she is going to terminate the pregnancy because her family has been raining insults on her since she got home.

She said her grandma is even coming to the city with her so that she can terminate the baby.

But I told her that I didn’t support it that I can’t terminate pregnancy, I told her that she can write the council exam after delivery but she insisted.

Sir-ma Should I Support This Their Action?

