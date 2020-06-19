What Obaseki’s Defection Will Do To Edo PDP – Atiku Speaks

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for joining the Peoples Democratic Party, The Punch reports.

Atiku in a press statement by his media office on Friday expressed confidence that the people of Edo would be better for his choice.

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections noted that Obaseki joined the PDP when the party was poised to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria.

He said, “I am happy that you have finally exited the oppressive ruling party and joined the truly democratic party in Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that your coming into the PDP would further strengthen our party to mobilise the people behind the common cause of deepening democratic ethos in our country and restoring prosperity to our people.



“The PDP that you have come to join today is a reformed and repositioned party – one that lives by its name of being a truly democratic party.

“I have an unflinching conviction that your joining the party would be an asset to the PDP.

“Together, we can work to extinct every form of undemocratic tendencies in our body politic and realign the good people of Edo State to the moving train of democracy and restoration of good governance to the country.”

