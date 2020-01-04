by CatheriOkeefe

WHAT!! “I Am Pregnant” – Bobrisky Makes Shocking Annoucement


News

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky is of the opinion that she looks pregnant.

According to the social media sensation, this could have been possible due to her having unprotected sex. She shared this via a video on IG.

Bob captioned the video, saying this may have happened due to her not using a condom but she is very much ready for whatever comes her way.

Read his caption below:-

