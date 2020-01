My kids caught this little animals when it fell down from a tree when they were playing.

They wanted to rear it but they eventually died off 2 days later when they were bathing them (more like drowned them) as I could not kill it.

See Below:-

What Animals Are These?

Kindly Comment Below.

