‘We’ve achieved 80% compliance’

THE Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, has said the cashless policy introduced on the Lekki/Ikoyi toll bridge has achieved 80 per cent success.

He said before now, 10,000 road users were on the e-tag platform, while an additional 13, 000 had just signed in since the bridge went cashless from January 1.

Omomuwasan said this is against the 29,000 cars that commute daily through the bridge.

He spoke on Tuesday while monitoring the effect of the policy on the travel time on the axis.

The LCC boss said even at the peak periods when people are going to work and closing from work, traffic jam is no longer experienced.

LCC last November upgraded its tolling systems at the link bridge and Admiralty plaza on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

