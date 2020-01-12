Western Lotto to employ 20,000 youths in 18 states

Our Reporter

Western Lotto Nigeria Ltd has said it is seeking to employ 20,000 youths as Point of Sales Officers in 18 states across the country.

The company said in a statement that this was part of its initiative to boost job creation, empowerment and productive engagement of young people.

Applicants are expected to have a minimum qualification of Senior School Certificate (SSCE) and a maximum of Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in any discipline.

The statement said: “Successful applicants shall be entitled to monthly salary of N30,000 – in line with the minimum wage approved by Labour and the Federal and state governments.

“They will also be entitled to a commission of 7.5 per cent of their monthly sales which could take their monthly pay to N60,000.

“This employment is guaranteed for an initial period of two years.”

Applications deadline is on or before January 31 and the relevant states are: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Nasarawa State/FCT, Kwara, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Enugu, Imo and Akwa Ibom.

The company encouraged applicants to apply to apply online on its website or submit their applications and reference forms by hand at Western Lotto Headquarters and Area/Regional offices.

Western Lotto Nigeria Ltd is the sole rights owners of the Ghana Games in Nigeria; a sister company of Western Bet and Lotto9ja (an online instant games platform) under the BWC Group, Lagos, with interests in real estate and hospitality.

