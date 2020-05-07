Wema Bank marks 75th anniversary

Colins Nweze

Wema Bank has marked its 75th anniversary on May 2. Alongside the bank’s anniversary, ALAT, its digital banking platform is also celebrating its third anniversary since its launch in 2017.

The bank will be celebrating with a series of marketing efforts throughout the year as it looks to introduce fresh banking services and reward customers for their loyalty over the years.

Established in 1945 by the Agbonmagbe Bank to serve the old Western region, Wema Bank has grown to become Nigeria’s most innovative bank, gaining national status with over 150 branches nationwide.

“Our mission has not changed from that of our founders in 1945,” the bank’s Managing Director/CEO Ademola Adebise said in a statement.

“We are still passionate about supporting the personal and business needs of our customers both in rural communities and in the big cities. In some communities, we are proud to say we are the only bank in town.”

“We have also been strategic in our drive to provide refreshing banking services by leveraging technology to meet the needs of tomorrow’s businesses today. We have personalised banking with ALAT and today, we take pride in the fact that we are building a bank for the future.”

As part of the activities to mark its 75th anniversary, Wema Bank has launched a new website to support the financial needs of customers in a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has led many into banking from home.

