WE’LL KNOCK OURSELVES HARD! (2)

With Victor Akande

IN continuation of Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC)’s proposed largesse for the film industry in 2020, we have also been told that in addition to ZUMA Film Festival, the NFC has already developed a National traveling Film Festival for the country to be hosted by various states of the federation.

To Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, Managing Director of the agency, the traveling film festival will contribute immensely to the development of the culture and tourism ecosystems of the States of the federation, create employment and generate revenue for the Nigerian economy.

Maduekwe further stated that, the NFC will in 2020 straighten its equipment and physical facility support mechanisms, so that many more film stakeholders can access them. He said that efforts will be intensified to establish other NFC Cineplex, in other Film Production Centres of the country to support the exhibition of films.

This, according to him, is in addition to the Corporation’s quest to, in conjunction with other key regulatory agencies; develop a mobile app for film distribution, which robustly featured and was endorsed by film makers at ZUMA film festival 2019.

Maduekwe listed some of the modest achievements of the NFC in the out gone year to include the resuscitation and sustaining of ZUMA Film festival, last held in 2014, and successfully hosting it back to back since 2017; the resuscitation of the SHOOT!

Professional Training Series, establishment of the Ultra modern NFC Cinema in Lagos, the relocation of the National Film Institute to its permanent site in Nukpis-Lamingo area of Jos and securing of NUC approval for increase in students intake, commencement of the expansion of academic programmes of the Institute; the full digitization of the film “Shaihu Umar” and the installation of the digital scanners at the National Film Video & Sound Archive Jos through the support of the German Government; the introduction of a Master Degree Program in Film Culture & Archival Studies in conjunction with the University of Jos and other international partners with a support grant of over 400million Euros; provision of financial and technical support to filmmakers; development of international co-production agreements, with the signing of the first agreement in 2020 between Nigeria and France; institutionalization of a reward system for film makers, through its Rock of Fame and Life Time Achievement Awards; securing of new office accommodation for the NFC at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, opening of field operational offices designated centres for training, capacity building and revenue generation in Asaba, Umuahia and Yola; entrepreneurial training and capacity building for over 3000 youths across the country; as well as the promotion of professionalism and ethics among film practitioners through the various industry guilds and associations.

The NFC, Dr. Maduekwe further said, is grateful to Mr. President, Mohammadu Buhari GCFR, the National Assembly, Information & Culture Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed as well as Barr.

Simon Bako Lalong, Executive Governor, the Government and Good People of Plateau State for donating recently to NFC the Film Parliament Building/Rock of Fame Arena in Jos and above all for being instrumental to its achievements so far.

He assured that the NFC will continue to leverage on the goodwill it enjoyed in the past and especially in 2019, and deliver qualitative service to film stakeholders and Nigerians at large in 2020.

Standing by to see how the film industry will fare this year, we might just need to knock ourselves hard to ward off possible slumber.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...