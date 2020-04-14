Weapons recovered from kidnappers can sack Port-Harcourt, says Wike

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the cache of arms and ammunition recovered from kidnappers in the state by a crack team of security agencies, saying such weapons if deployed were capable of dislodging Port Harcourt, the capital city.

The weapons were part of the recent achievements of the crack team codenamed Operation Sting.

Commissioner of Police Mustapha Dandaura displayed 3,249 arms and ammunition, which operatives of the team recovered from bandits in the state.

Among the weapons were General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), G-3 rifles, SMG rifle, one rocket launcher (RPG), Pump Action guns, 933 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and 1,111 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, among others.

Briefing journalists in the Government House, Wike said that his administration would continue to work towards keeping Rivers safe.

The governor commended security agencies for working with the state government to check the activities of criminals.

He said that Operation Sting was on the heels of a notorious Isiokpo kidnapper, and that he will soon be apprehended and prosecuted.

“We give God the glory for keeping us safe in Rivers State even as we battle this coronavirus pandemic. Rivers State Government is working to keep our people safe, yet some criminals want to make the state insecure,” he said.

Dandaura commended the governor for his logistical support that had energised the security outfit to achieve notable success.

He said that the Operation Sting he initiated was sanitising the hitherto troublesome East West Road, the Elele-Owerri Road and the Ogoni axis of the East West Road, making the state safer for residents and visitors.

Dandaura said the police would continue to work hard to protect lives and property in the state, adding that the command recovered the arms from Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area following credible intelligence.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

