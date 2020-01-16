We will surely miss Dickson-Bayelsa

By Mike Odiegwu, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has said that the people of the state would surely miss outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson.

Speaking at the monthly Transparency Briefing for November on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the Restoration Administration of Dickson remained the best in the history of the state.

He said for eight years, the government defiled all odds and challenges to remain steadfast in its cause adding that the government would end on February 14.

Insisting that Dickson would go down in history as the best governor to have led the best administration in the state describing himself and his colleagues as privileged individuals.

He said: “Sometimes, we tend to forget eight years is enough period and this government has defile all odds all the challenges to remain strong, steadfast and faithful to her cause by Feb 14th next month.

“We will reach the end of the road, in our service to Bayelsans and let me say here and now that the restoration Government will go down in history as one administration that has achieved the most, accomplished the most in all areas and my colleagues and I are privileged to have served meritoriously in the restoration Government.

“It is a thing of pride for me and for all of us who have been privileged to work alongside the ofurumapepe, in this last eight years. It has been a journey a very rewarding journey and let it be said here and now that prosterity will be fair to governor Dickson.

“Governor Dickson will go down in history as one of the best governors to have emerged in Nigeria democratic system. I’m so proud of his Excellency for all his accomplishments. I have personally learnt from him I have been of very dedicated and committed student of his stewartship.

“When all is said and done mark my words this governor will be a governor that Bayelsa will be very proud to call their own any time, Bayelsans will miss Governor Dickson.

“And that’s why for those of you who are quick to join the bad ones, to join the naysayers just because there’s a new government coming, to run down this administration and to run down his Excellency, you are making a huge mistake.

“Why? Because governance is not a tea party. I know so because I have been very privileged to work closely with this governor and I’m bold to say that I will defend this government now and forever, and will not regret one day in serving this government.

“So no matter what anyone says about this government, it’s their personal opinion, and so they can go one and one and rant as much as they like on social media, but let me put it on record, that the restoration government is one government that our children, and children yet unborn will be proud to talk about for the rest of their days.

Iworiso-Markson highlighted some of the achievements of the Dickson saying the transparency briefing remained the administration’s selling point.

“But there are other legacies. For instance what this government had done in the area of education, the number of those who are criticizing this government, have their children attending the Ijaw National Academy free of charge.

“They have their children in all the model boarding schools free of charge. A number of them have benefitted from the health insurance scheme. I know many who have been flown abroad, by the sheer benevolence of the governor and it’s so sad to see this same people, that will denounce this government that is so so good to them.

“I just hope that some of us will not use our mouth and run into trouble. The best you can do for this government is to pray for this government. There are challenges quite alright and we familiar about the challenges. Inspite of all the challenges, against all odds, this overnment has stood strongly and it deserves commendation not condemnation”.

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832



