Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to concern itself with rebuilding the party and not 2023 election.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Saturday morning, the presidential candidate of the opposition party in the 2019 election said the discussion of elections shouldn’t be now.

He tweeted: “Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us,” Abubakar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Walid Jibrin, chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the PDP, had raised an alarm that his life was under threat because he didn’t Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for 2023.

He also announced that the opposition party would soon commence its search for a presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Jibrin had said the candidate could be from any zone and revealed to journalists on Thursday in Kaduna, that he had received calls for not saying the party’s presidential ticket would be zoned to the north-east.

Jibrin said, “I have received calls from some people threatening my life over my coming out not to mention that the presidency of this country be zoned to the north-east. ”

“They were saying that I am a traitor that I should have come out to say that it is only Atiku Abubakar because I said that Atiku was already overthrown by the supreme court. They said for that I should say Atiku is the man that I want.”

The post We Should Be Concerned With Building Our Party, Not Election, Atiku Tells PDP appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...