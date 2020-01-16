Is this really the OBO way?

In the midst of the controversies around Peruzzi‘s involvement with Golden Boy Entertainment and DMW, Davido is out here revealing how he has been using Peruzzi‘s talent to his advantage all these years.

Meanwhile, Patrick Anyaene, CEO of Golden Boy Entertainment called out Peruzzi and Davido while also stating how he has been battling depression for 2 years because Davido “Audio-Signed” his artiste, Peruzzi without his consent.

In case you missed the news READ BELOW

In response to allegations leveled against him by Golden Boy entertainment boss, Davido who is expected to keep quiet and settle the issue amicably confidently came out and boast about how he has been using Peruzzi to boost his own career.

See Davido’s Reply Below:-



From Davido’s response, it is clear that Peruzzi has been the brain behind most Davido’s hit songs since 2017.

At this point, Davido’s relationship with Peruzzi has been described as a case of “We By Cheating Others” not “We Rise By Lifting Others” as he always claims.

See What A Fan Said On Twitter:-

No doubt, Peruzzi is having access to material things and money with Davido but his career has not seen any significant growth.

Guys, What Are Your Thoughts On This?

Drop your comments

The post “We Rise By Cheating Others” – Davido Reveals The Artistes Behind Most Of His Hit Songs And How He Cheated The Label Owner appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...