We ‘ll pursue Amotekun Project to logical conclusion, says Akeredolu

Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum and Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday said his colleagues in the region are prepared to pursue the operation’ Amotekun’ to a successful end.

Akeredolu,a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) gave the assurance at the 2020 Armed Remembrance day celebration in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him, governors in the Southwest region are committed to check incidences of banditry, kidnapping, farmers and herders clashes.

Akeredolu who said Amotekun is not a para-military outfit noted that the introduction of the security outfit is to complement the efforts of other security agencies.

The governor also said the nation is grateful for the selfless service of the Armed Forces through their contributions and sacrifice.

He described the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration as a unique opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made in the past years by the Nigeria Armed Forces to ensure global and internal peace and security of lives and properties.

Akeredolu observed that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is also a unique opportunity to reassure and identify with the loved ones and dependents of the fallen heroes.

The governor also thanked the entire members of the Nigeria Armed Forces for controlling crime before, during and after the yuletide period through “Operation Crocodile Smile”.

He said the relentless efforts of the members of the nation’s Armed Forces is beginning to yield positive result in the state and the country in general.

While charging the Local Government Areas to erect befitting cenotaphs at their respective areas, the Governor assured that the facelift given to the Akure Cenotaph will continue until the desired standard is attained.

Akeredolu said” This year’s celebration will, as usual , provide the opportunity to reach out to widows of the fallen heroes through credit windows which had been extended by the Ondo State Micro Credit Agency.

