‘We Don’t Wish To See More Clashes’ On India Border – China

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers guard a highway leading towards Leh, bordering China, in Gagangir on June 17, 2020. Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP

China said Wednesday it wanted to avoid more clashes in a border dispute with India that resulted in the first deadly confrontation between the two nuclear powers in decades.

“We of course don’t wish to see more clashes,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference, while urging India to avoid “provocative gestures” that could complicate the border situation.

