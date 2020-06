National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday said the disqualification of current Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from party primaries is justified by the APC constitution.

Mr. Oshiomhole was speaking on Channels Television’s Democracy Day special program.

More to follow . . .

