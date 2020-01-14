We are ecstatic about Supreme Court Judgment on IMO, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it was ecstatic over the Supreme Court’s declaration of its governorship candidate Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the rightful winner in the 2019 governorship election in IMO state.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu said in a statement that even the party was still wondering why we lost elections we clearly won in Zamfara State at the Supreme Court and how the same court ruled our party out of the electoral race in Rivers State, we have never, as a political party, lost faith in the judiciary.

Onilu said “We salute Senator Hope Uzodinma, our supporters and members for their temperance displayed in the aftermath of the blatant rigging of the Imo Governorship election. We chose to focus on the judicial route to reclaim the Party’s mandate. We are confident that our other stolen electoral mandates will be restored by the courts.”

The party calls on all Imo State APC stakeholders to come together in support of Senator Uzodinma to ensure the success of the Party’s Next Level agenda and to democratically entrench the APC in the state and entire South East.

The apex court on Tuesday annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately issue certificate of return to Senator Uzodinma.