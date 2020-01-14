Waziri Bulama Emerges APC National Secretary

The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new dimension on Tuesday following the announcement of Arch. Waziri Bulama as the new National Secretary by the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party.

The meeting of the NWC was stormy as the National Vice Chairman North East, Comrade Salihu Mustapha insisted the announcement should not be made after a motion to name Bulama was reportedly moved by the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Ogala.

The incident created tension, leading to a shouting match during the meeting.

Mustapha, who stormed out of the meeting, however, told reporters that Oshiomhole was not qualified to preside over the NWC meeting following a court order on his suspension by the party in his state.

He threatened to drag Oshiomhole to the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agents should he continue to preside over any meeting without vacating the order legally suspending him from the party.

