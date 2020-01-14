Popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido was spotted in church with his cousin B-red and his crew.

Most celebrities do not find the time to go to church due to their busy schedules.

David doesn’t seem to believe in that narrative, proving that one can never be too busy to worship.

The music superstar took to his instastory to share videos of himself and his crew worshipping God in a church.

See video below:-

One Word For Him!

The post WAWU!!! Davido Shares Video Of Himself And BRed Attending Bible Study In A Church appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...