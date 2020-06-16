Watford, Man United Join NFF & Super Eagles To Celebrate 2019 AFCON Golden Boot Winner Ighalo

Watford, Manchester United join Nigeria Football Federation and Super Eagles to celebrate 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Odion Ighalo, who turns 31 today June 16, 2020.

The country football governing took to their social media handle to send their congratulatory messages to former Nigeria international.

Ighalo who is preparing for the Premier League resumption with his club take Tottenham Hotspurs this coming Friday but a lot of messages from well-wishers have started rolling for the striker.

Ighalo starting his career at Nigerian clubs Prime and Julius Berger before a spell at Lyn, Udinese, Granada, Watford, Changchun Yatai, Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Manchester United.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 2015 earned 35 caps scored 16 goals before calling it time international football after helping Gernot Rohr’s side to finish third at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

