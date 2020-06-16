Wale Turner – “AJE”

After celebrating 1 million streams across all digital stores for his buzzing song ‘ABI‘ last week, Wale Turner releases a new music – “AJE” to kick start the new week.

Indigenous rapper, Wale Turner dishes out a 3 minutes motivational record titled “Aje“. The new song is a follow up to his popping hit single ‘Abi‘. As Produced by The Beatz Hub this hip-pop will burst your speakers/earplugs and inspire you to secure the bag and chase off poverty.

Wana while sharing this tune wrote; ‘This a Motivation for everyone. Get up ,HUSTLE and GO GET THAT BAG‘.

Aje according to Yoruba people is the (Orisa) deity of Wealth, social program and Money. Yorubas believe Monday is Ojo Aje.” Aje a wa O!.” So they say meaning,’Orisa Aje will visit.’ This is the reason why, Yoruba’s are business like on Mondays and superstitious.

Listen to the record below and double the hustle for you want to be wealthy… Enjoy!

