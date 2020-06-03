Waje has slammed a Twitter user over an insensitive comment he made about Barakat who was raped and murdered in Oyo state.

Nigerian woke up to the sad news of another rape case. Barakat was an eighteen-year-old Muslim who was killed in Ibadan by armed robbers while trying to fight them off from raping her. Waje took to Twitter to react to the unfortunate incident and slammed those who claim indecent dressing causes rape. “Those of you advising us how to dress Raped and murdered. May your beautiful soul Rest In Peace, May God comfort your family and I’m sorry we failed you.”

A troll then in the comment section wrote that the late Barakat had big breasts and the statement angered the singer.“The boobs are too big”. Waje called the troll a rape apologist who has probably already raped several girls. “Say hello to this rape apologist who is probably already a rapist or a budding one, definitely molested one. a beast we have served for years Fathers to daughters, Stepfathers to daughters, Moms boyfriends to daughters, Uncles Plumbers Carpenter. Bricklayers and now a follower”

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Those of you advising us how to dress

Raped and murdered. May your beautiful soul Rest In Peace, May God comfort your family and I’m sorry we failed you. pic.twitter.com/XP0mYPJp4q — WAJE (@OfficialWaje) June 3, 2020

The boobs are too big ? — Pitoflex (@im_pitoflex) June 3, 2020

Say hello to this rape apologist who is probably already a rapist or a budding one,definitely molested one. a beast we have served for years Fathers to daughters,Step fathers to daughters

Moms boyfriends to daughters

Uncles Plumbers Carpenter. Bricklayers and now a follower https://t.co/2bs3TP8jpJ — WAJE (@OfficialWaje) June 3, 2020

The post Waje Slams Twitter Troll Who Blamed The Rape & Murder Of Barakat On The Size Her B*obs appeared first on tooXclusive.