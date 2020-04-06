Nigerian singer, Waje has shared a few things that she has learned about Nigerians in this quarantine season.

The singer took to her Twitter handle to lament over the current behavior of Nigerians during this quarantine season. According to her, Nigerians are hypocrites and are worse than the leaders they constantly criticize. She added it is due to lack of power that is hindering them from showing their horrible nature.

She wrote: “May hypocrisy not kill us in the country. One thing I’ve learnt in this quarantine season is that We Nigerians are as horrible as the leaders we bash. It’s power we don’t have.”

See the tweet below:

May hypocrisy not kill us in the country. One thing I’ve learnt in this quarantine season is that We Nigerians are as horrible as the leaders we bash. It’s power we don’t have. — WAJE (@OfficialWaje) April 6, 2020

The post Waje Says Nigerians Are Hypocrites & Are Worse Than Leaders They Insult appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

