Nigerian sensational singer, Waje has revealed how she once declined a 25 million naira investment to push her music career.

During an Instagram live session with music boss, Ubi Franklin, the singer revealed that a had man invested 25 million naira into her music when she wanted to shoot her “I Wish” music video several years ago. According to her, she couldn’t take it because things sent down south.

Waje said the investor started making demands that weren’t professional and she couldn’t cope with that. The singer said she had no other choice but to return the money for her sanity to be restored.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Watch the video below:

The post Waje Narrates How She Once Turned Down A N25 Million Investment Deal Meant To Boost Her Career appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

