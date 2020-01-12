Waheed Ogunbiyi gives back

Olushola Victor

Alhaji Waheed Ogunbiyi will always occupy a special place in the hearts of students and residents of Lagos Island following his decision to put smiles on their faces in December 2019.

To commemorate the fifth anniversary of Rainbow Complex situated on Lagos Island recently, Ogunbiyi, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Rainbow Tech Construction and Engineering Company, presented books and other educational materials to students from different schools. He also gifted foodstuffs to the aged and residents of Lagos Island and its environs.

He said that the gesture served as a corporate social responsibility, adding that the company had experienced massive growth since operations started in that part of Lagos.

He explained: “This is our corporate social responsibility. We are making money here, we are doing fine here. Our business started here and we are progressing. So, how do we not give back to our community?”

