Categories
Music

Waheasy – “Ball” (Prod. by Chilly Ace)

Waheasy - Ball

Waheasy drops this soft melodious single titled “Ball“, produced by Chilly Ace..

The song aims to inspire the youth, most importantly to “Ball” and get this Shmoney.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

This song requires no dulling. Download and Share with your friends.

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!


DOWNLOAD MP3

Connect with Waheasy on IG : @waheasy_sbs @sbs__music

The post Waheasy – “Ball” (Prod. by Chilly Ace) appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  Naira Marley – “Stupid Dance”

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!