Here is VybeCity’s first official single titled “DOWN” Song featuring a talented female singer “Mz Casa, Ace producer and artist “Olumix and Zik a.k.a Ezikel sounds. This is a song that will put you in the mood and want you to groove all the time. Song produced by Olumix.

Vybecity is here to stay as they get ready to drop their first ever EP titled Vybe in the city.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD MP3

STREAM/GET On Digital Stores

Social Media Handles

Instagram:

Twitter:@Vybescity

The post VybeCity – “Down” ft. Mz Casa, Zik, Olumix appeared first on tooXclusive.