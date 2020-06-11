Skiibii blesses our screen with the visualizer to his new joint with Reekado Banks- Banger.

More Grace Music World presents a brand new song titled “Banger” delivered by yours truly Skiibii featuring Reekado Banks. The production credit of this entry goes to RhymeBamz.

Skiibii Mayana joins forces with his industry bestie (and sister as he do regard him), Reeky Baby just to bless our speaker once more with a big tune. This will be the third time both act linked up on a song. In 2016 they gave us – ‘London‘, two years after (2018) they gave us the Mega hit song – ‘Sensima‘ and now fast forward to two years, 2020 they unleash – BANGER! GET AUDIO

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

This visualizer (Animation) done by Naiky Toonz Studio, features Nigeria’s hot female celebrities. The likes of; Niniola, Tiwa Savage, Omotola, Ini Edo, Juliet Ibrahim.. etc

Watch and Enjoy below

The post [Visualizer] Skiibii x Reekado Banks – “Banger” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

