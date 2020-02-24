VISA REQUIREMENTS: Kenya

YOUR entry into Kenya will depend on the purpose of travel and the authenticity of the visa documents provided.

The following documents will be required for all Kenya visa types:

A valid Nigerian passport (must be valid for at least six months).

Photocopies of the applicants Nigerian passport’s biodata page showing the applicant’s passport number and picture.

A Kenyan visa application form: properly filled and duly signed.

Two recently taken passport size photograph of the applicant.

Proof of financial status (six months’ bank statement).

Letter of introduction.

Tax clearance.

Family pictures.

Visa processing fees.

Marriage certificate

Proof of vaccination against Yellow Fever and Cholera.

Types of Kenyan visas:

There are different categories of Kenyan visa travellers can apply for. The Kenya visa is required for Nigerians to gain entry into the country. The various visa categories for Kenya are:

Single Journey or Ordinary Visa; Transit Visa; Multiple Journey Visa; Service Visa and Courtesy Visa.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

