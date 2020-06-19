Enjoy the sizzling official visuals of ‘Two’ by Zoro featuring Mayorkun,Produced by Kezyklef

ZORO PREMIERES NEW “TWO VIDEO” FEATURING MAYORKUN

Buzzing from the previous release, Zoro presents the original version for his smash hit single, “TWO.” Featuring Mayorkun.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Owoh Chimaobi Christmathner aka Zoro is a Nigerian indigenous rapper whose lyrics and word play has gotten a lot of recognition in the African music industry, Zoro is one of the few indigenous rappers who has been able to shine as a beacon of light to a non-indigenous fan base.

“TWO” is a love song delivered in an Afrobeat and Rap genre which showcases the best, and most romantic ways that a man can appreciate the special woman in his life.

The record deserves every bit of your attention and then more. GET AUDIO

Video directed by Adasa Cookey… Watch below

The post [Video] Zoro – “Two” ft. Mayorkun appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

