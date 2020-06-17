[Video] Yemi Alade – Boyz

“Boys” is a racy up-tempo affair produced by Vtek, and marks Alade’s first official outing for 2020 and starts a new era for the diva. The Africa championing diva celebrates the male gender on the new high octane number.

“Boyz” gets a colourful, and performance charged music video which stars Afro-pop star Seyi Shay and is directed by Paul Gambit. Yemi Alade is currently finishing up her untitled fifth studio album slated for a 2020 release. Watch the video below, share and drop your comments.