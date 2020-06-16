Categories
Music

[Video] Sound Sultan x Johnny Drille – “Mothaland” (Area Remix)

Sound Sultan – Area ft. Johnny Drille

The music video for the remake of the mega hit Mothaland (Area) performed by Sound Sultan and Johnny Drille is finally out.

One of Naija Ninja’s hit song- Mothaland released in 2002 now remixed by the multi award winning Sound Sultan and Talented Johnny Drille in 2020 now has an official music video. “Area Remix” is off Sound Sultan‘s latest body of work, The 8th Wonda Album.

The track was produced by Johnny and Mixed by TeeY Mix. The Mavin talented recording act brought the new school vibe to the Old school conscious song. Also with additional melody of the Country, Jazz plus Folk melody.. Listen

DOWNLOAD MP3

Watch and Enjoy the music video for ‘Area‘ done by Stanz Visuals below

Leave a Reply

