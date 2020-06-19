[Video] Skales – “Selecta”

Watch the official music video for Selecta by Skales , off the Healing Process EP which is available on all music platforms.

“Selecta” is an Afropop track with a groovy disco party vibe. The song talks about how girls ignored Skales during the days of no “Raba”(money). “When that man they find raba, I been they wait for your love o Erinma, For your love, I been dey call you, you no gree answer Gree answer oh, Abi na when bad man don see raba”

Didn’t have money. All I had was a plan. To be big man like jagaban, I say that was the plan ,But you free me for another man. Every-time everywhere I dey worry worry, Killing them crazy and bloody bloody, Same way wey you ignore me Same way the girl ask of hard earned money

It’s a follow up to Mr Skales’ previous joint with American-Senegalese superstar singer Akon – “Kowope” which is a neo-pop record is a eulogy to hard workers as the two traded verses about staying true to their grind and steering clear from drama. This also serves as the crooner’s fourth output for the year, after dishing out three impressive records including the highly praised “Oliver Twist” remix featuring Falz and Tanzanian singer, Harmonize and the Ice Prince supported “Tatabara”

Watch and Enjoy the colourful visuals Directed by Stanz below

