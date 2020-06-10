[Video Premiere] Yung6ix – “Energized”

Rapper Yung6ix premieres the official music video for the track “Energized” off his new music project- ‘Introduction To TrapFro’… Enjoy!

Yung6ix on “Energized“… Nigerian Hip Hop royalty – Yung6ix has always been in the forefront of anything trendy around the African rap scene since he came through the ranks. To further help push the envelope, the rapper serves his latest effort christened “Introduction To TrapFro” as the title suggests, the full-length heralds the emergence of a new sub-genre which is a fusion of Trap and Afrobeats.

With guest appearances from Sinzu, Peruzzi, Dammy Krane and noticeably fellow south-south rapper – Erriga, 6ix delivered another worthy body of work which serves as his third studio album. On “Wake Up” which serves as the album intro, Yung6ix shows the lyrical prowess that has kept him in the conversation till date. (Stream from your preferred platform here)

He comes through with a spanking new video off the LP. This single is titled “Energized”, the video was shot in the United States of America. Expect more visual treatment from the LP soon.

