[Video] Phyno – “Oso Ga Eme”

After ‘God’s Willing‘ ft. Runtown, Phyno dishes out another music video for the song “Oso Ga Eme”.

Penthauze releases a brand new music video titled “Oso Ga Eme” performed by Phyno. The song is the second track off his 2019 rap album ‘Deal With It‘. The official music video was Directed by Unlimited LA which got flashy and sport cars form Rolls Royce to the Demon SRT.

“Oso Ga Eme” is an indigenous trap hip-pop track which talks about Running, Moving fast.

