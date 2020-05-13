[Video] Orezi – “Your Body” ft. Teni

Afro-pop powerhouse Orezi is gearing up to release his sophomore album, which will be the follow-up to his praised debut “The Gehn Gehn” and he moves closer by unlocking the visual to the set’s lead single “Your Body”.
The Teni aided bop gets a rich and colourful visual directed by Paul Gambit.
The serial hit-maker Orezi has delivered another potential smash with “Your Body”, while the entire album is expected come July 2020.
Watch the music video below!
